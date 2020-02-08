Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New $356,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $64.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

