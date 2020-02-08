Calton & Associates Inc. Has $351,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87,250 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $146.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.92. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.72%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,609,583 shares of company stock worth $206,725,942. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

