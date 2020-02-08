Calton & Associates Inc. Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,512 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,349,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 548,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,836,000 after purchasing an additional 326,357 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2,389.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 181,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,899,000 after purchasing an additional 174,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,039 shares of company stock valued at $36,258,315. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday. Cfra downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.38.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $246.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $221.47 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.41 and a 200-day moving average of $258.79. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.