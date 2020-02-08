Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,752 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 370.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 492,028 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Copart by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,729,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $13,512,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,237.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 152,224 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $102.58 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $104.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

