Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,778 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $10,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

