Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,242 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $44.87 and a 12 month high of $55.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67.

