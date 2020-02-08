Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 6,437 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJM. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 482,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,764,000 after buying an additional 141,724 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 389,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 142,192 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 376,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 208.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 263,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 178,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 249,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJM opened at $24.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $24.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

