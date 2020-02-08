Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 5,801 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in BP by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,611,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 3,772.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 10.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BP plc has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

