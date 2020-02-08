Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Facebook by 32.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after buying an additional 1,284,127 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 21,147.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Facebook by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,759 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $212.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.60. The firm has a market cap of $601.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,322. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.29.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

