iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,276 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 222,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,978,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $54.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1313 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.