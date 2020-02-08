Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

NYSE:MS opened at $55.03 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.82.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

