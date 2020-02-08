Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $444,882,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $185,636,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

