Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Penumbra worth $11,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Penumbra by 71.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,667,000 after purchasing an additional 343,837 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,347,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,074,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after buying an additional 167,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of PEN opened at $176.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 139.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.83. Penumbra Inc has a 12-month low of $122.40 and a 12-month high of $185.70.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.98 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total value of $1,349,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $440,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,282 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,243. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.