California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.41 Million Position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 513,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wendys were worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 512.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendys during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendys during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. Wendys Co has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Wendys to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 price target on Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

In other Wendys news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,518.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $279,368.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.