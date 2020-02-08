New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New York Times were worth $11,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 230,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cfra upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New York Times has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.70.

In other New York Times news, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 136,650 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $4,267,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 487,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,218,472.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $2,038,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,247 shares in the company, valued at $9,830,649.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30. New York Times Co has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 1.15.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

