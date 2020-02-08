California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,018 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $10,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,756,000 after buying an additional 2,510,345 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,982,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 274.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 254,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 186,488 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after acquiring an additional 154,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

PACW opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.74. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.64 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In related news, COO Mark Yung acquired 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PACW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

