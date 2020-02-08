California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 5,420 Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.48 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

