California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 166,750 Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,099,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,750 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $11,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBT. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 65,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 42,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 98,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 48,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 104.29%. Analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MBT shares. ValuEngine cut Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

