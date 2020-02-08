California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 3,031 Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $71.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average is $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Healthequity Inc has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $85.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthequity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $306,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,917,042.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,401.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,176 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

