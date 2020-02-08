California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 105,200 Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,200 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.30% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $11,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 36.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 17.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

