Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,764 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Stephens raised shares of Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $106.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.71. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75. Murphy USA Inc has a 12-month low of $74.04 and a 12-month high of $121.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

