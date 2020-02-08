California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,606 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,606 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of EPR Properties worth $11,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in EPR Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.43.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $67.32 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.