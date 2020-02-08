Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Position Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,490 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,699,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 82.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth approximately $406,681,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 842,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,994,667.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

WYND stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

