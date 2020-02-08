California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 31,692 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,692 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Discovery Communications worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 106.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 558.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery Communications by 745.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Communications stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Discovery Communications Inc. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DISCA. Imperial Capital upgraded Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director John C. Malone purchased 2,670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $74,840,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,317,937 shares in the company, valued at $289,211,774.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,450,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,833,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock worth $2,292,705. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

