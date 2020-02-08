California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLAB. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after acquiring an additional 87,338 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 309.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 62,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 682.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,806.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLAB. TheStreet upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,963.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,080 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $100.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.50. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $77.08 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

