Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Madison Square Garden worth $11,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the third quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2,157.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

MSG stock opened at $293.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Madison Square Garden Co has a 52-week low of $247.57 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -190.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $214.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Co will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.67.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.