Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,785 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,155 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.31% of Umpqua worth $12,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. FMR LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter worth about $8,880,000. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 26.3% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

