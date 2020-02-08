California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 97,891 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $12,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 108.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after buying an additional 191,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,160,000 after buying an additional 248,673 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 97.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.
In other news, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $282,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,876 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,070.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
SHOO stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86.
About Steven Madden
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.
