California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 97,891 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $12,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 108.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after buying an additional 191,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,160,000 after buying an additional 248,673 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 97.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $282,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,876 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,070.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOO. ValuEngine upgraded Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

SHOO stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

