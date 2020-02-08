California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.30 Million Stock Holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,938 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 93,329 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.34% of FireEye worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,676,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FireEye by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,238,934 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $29,867,000 after acquiring an additional 486,491 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FireEye by 983.9% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 346,575 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 314,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 466.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 302,390 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 248,992 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 3,511.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 241,972 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 235,272 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FEYE shares. BidaskClub cut FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 405,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FEYE opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. FireEye Inc has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.65 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. FireEye’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

