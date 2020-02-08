California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 20,696 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 261,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,696 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $12,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.25. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21.

HE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

