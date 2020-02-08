California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.27% of Helen of Troy worth $12,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,562,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,997,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $193.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.03. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $108.31 and a 52 week high of $198.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.