California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 5,595 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $11,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in LogMeIn by 157.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 45,669 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 9.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of LogMeIn by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 18,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1,458.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

LOGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens started coverage on LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $931,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $322,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGM opened at $85.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.61, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.36. LogMeIn Inc has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $96.87.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

