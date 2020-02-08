Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Stock Position Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,882 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Axis Capital worth $11,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Axis Capital by 4.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Axis Capital by 537.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axis Capital by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,104,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,861,000 after buying an additional 195,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axis Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Shares of Axis Capital stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.92. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $54.47 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.08%.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.