California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 18,354 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,291 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5,875.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 103.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $52,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,635.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $68,557.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $359,608. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Stephens cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

