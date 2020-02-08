Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $572,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,945,000 after acquiring an additional 558,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,276,000 after purchasing an additional 354,014 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 218,641 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,777,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,070,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

GPC opened at $95.38 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

