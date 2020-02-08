Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,731 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Avantor worth $11,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $12,804,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 70.0% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 284,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 117,193 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter valued at $431,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter valued at $2,760,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,528,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.76.

AVTR opened at $17.52 on Friday. Avantor Inc has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Avantor’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avantor Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

