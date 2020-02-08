California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 29,700 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $11,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from to in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $32.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.38.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $369.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

