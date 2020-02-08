Cadence Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Cadence Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY opened at $28.58 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of -259.82 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.