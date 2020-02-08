Cadence Capital Management LLC Takes $585,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $315.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.31. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $332.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,727,904. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

