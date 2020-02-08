Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,971,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $620,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 25.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Odeon Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

GS opened at $238.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.50 and its 200-day moving average is $218.89. The stock has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $180.73 and a twelve month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

