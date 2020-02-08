Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 667 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cadence Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 11,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2,109.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,266 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDC. Argus increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $142,685.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,818 shares in the company, valued at $18,366,532.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $663,593.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,982,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,616. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $67.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.43. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51, a PEG ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. Western Digital’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

