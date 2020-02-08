12,482 Shares in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.