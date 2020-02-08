Cadence Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cadence Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,663,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,529,000 after acquiring an additional 185,701 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,823,000 after purchasing an additional 94,693 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nucor by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,356,000 after purchasing an additional 191,010 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in Nucor by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 614,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after buying an additional 447,758 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.70.

Shares of NUE opened at $47.92 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.94.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

