Cadence Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 48.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $166.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $167.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.23.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

