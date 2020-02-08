Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 149 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cadence Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,381 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,093,995,000 after purchasing an additional 407,604 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $142.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.63.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $110.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.88.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $260,468.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,791.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern purchased 23,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.