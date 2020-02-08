Cadence Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,408 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Westrock by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,426,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,106,000 after buying an additional 357,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Westrock by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,096,000 after acquiring an additional 98,965 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Westrock by 50.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,341,000 after acquiring an additional 799,557 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 716.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,834,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,522,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,513,000 after acquiring an additional 34,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at $28,038,630.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,467 and sold 255,618 shares valued at $10,378,523. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Westrock stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.73%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

