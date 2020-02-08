Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Increased by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,246,000 after buying an additional 23,182,045 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $489,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fastenal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 7.7% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 138,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAST opened at $37.35 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

