Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $847,000 Stock Position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 296.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,991 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H & R Block by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of H & R Block by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $1,361,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in H & R Block by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HRB opened at $22.31 on Friday. H & R Block Inc has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.23.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 332.04% and a net margin of 13.28%. H & R Block’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a report on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

