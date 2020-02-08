Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 141 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cadence Capital Management LLC cut its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,016 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 20.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at $444,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,789 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $89,317.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,871.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $33,880.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $353,444.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,771 shares of company stock valued at $842,417 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $123.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $121.19 and a one year high of $173.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.32 and its 200 day moving average is $137.69.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.06.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

