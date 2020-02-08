Cadence Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 185.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after buying an additional 172,622 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 379,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after buying an additional 32,017 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLF opened at $40.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $58.69.

HLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

